Charles Barkley on NCAA Tournament: ‘Oh yeah, they definitely should cancel it’

After the NBA suspended play on Wednesday, Barkley said he was gearing up for Selection Sunday in New York. “I was pretty much done with the NBA and getting ready for March Madness, and I think the right thing for March Madness to do is to cancel the tournament. I know that’s a tough thing to do, there’s a lot of money at stake, but it’s the safety of the players. Even if you take away the fans, the players aren’t safe. What are the players going to do when the game is over? They’re going to see their families, their girlfriends, and kids. So this is just not a safe situation, and I think they should cancel March Madness,” Barkley added.