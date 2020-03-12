Coronavirus affecting multiple Ala. sports teams

Covid-19 graphic (Source: Dakota, Michael)
By Jahmal Kennedy | March 12, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 4:58 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several leagues, conferences, and schools are taking caution against the COVID-19 coronavirus, canceling several conference tournaments and even seasons. Many of those cancelations are affecting participating universities and professional sports teams around the state of Alabama.

Thursday afternoon, the NCAA announced the cancelation for all winter and spring championships, affecting the upcoming men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.

The Southeastern Conference canceled its men’s conference basketball tournament in Nashville in which both the University of Alabama and Auburn University were set to participate.

Next, the SEC announced the suspension of spring sports altogether until March 30.

The Sun Belt Conference suspended all regular season competitions and conference championships indefinitely:

The Troy women’s basketball team was the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament that was canceled.

Alabama State announced the cancelation of all athletic competitions for the spring Thursday afternoon.

“The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has been, and will continue to monitor the situation with the COVID-19 virus and believe that the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is of the utmost importance. We take this situation seriously and have canceled the spring sports seasons indefinitely. We understand the magnitude of this decision, but still it is best to be proactive instead of reactive.”
Jennifer Lynne Williams, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics

The Faulkner Eagles were set to take part in the NAIA basketball tournament in Kansas City before the NAIA canceled all winter championships.

Faulkner head men’s basketball coach Scott Sanderson shared a tweet celebrating his team’s 2019-20 season shortly after the news:

“The Year of Chicken” will have to be put on hold for the Montgomery Biscuits after Minor League Baseball announced the start of the 2020 season has been delayed.

At this point, athletics for Auburn University at Montgomery and the Alabama High School Athletic Association have yet to be suspended.

The Gulf South Conference released a statement saying it is “continuing to monitor the development and impact of COVID-19...”

The AHSAA says it too is closely monitoring the virus.

"In close correlation with the Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), the AHSAA is closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state and surrounding states. While there has not been a confirmed case of this new virus within our state, we are in constant contact with state officials who are monitoring the situation and providing updates.
Steve Savarese, AHSAA Executive Director

