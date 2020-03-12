Gantt Lake at full pool after temporary drawdown

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Work is now completed on Gantt Lake and it is back at full pool after being drawn down last fall.
Last fall the lake was drawn down so that Power South leaders could do required maintenance work on the dam on the northern end of the lake.
At full pool, the lake covers around 2,700 acres. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it has no plans to restock the lake, preferring instead to let nature take its course.
Power South says the dam was built sometime in the 1920s. Company officials say the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires maintenance to be done on the dam from time to time.
