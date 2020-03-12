Huntingdon extends Spring Break, athletics suspended

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon College is the latest school in our area to take action regarding the potential threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Thursday, the school announced that upcoming spring break for students has been extended to two weeks from March 16 through March 29.
Residence halls will close Sunday, March 15, at noon and will reopen Sunday, March 29, at noon. The dining hall will close following brunch Sunday, March 15, and will reopen Sunday, March 29, for dinner.
All intercollegiate athletics have been suspended until March 29 as well.
“Effective Friday, March 13, all activities of the College for the Traditional Day Program, including intercollegiate athletics, are canceled until Sunday, March 29,” the school said in a statement.
All college-sponsored travel for business or other purposes has been canceled until further notice.
“This two-week break will give College officials the best opportunity to determine how we will finish the Spring Semester," said the college. “Please note – We will finish the Spring Semester. Students, as you depart for Spring Break, you should take everything you may need for classes with you in the event that the College must consider remote instruction when classes resume.”
Any student who may have an extraordinary circumstance preventing them from leaving campus for Spring Break is asked to email Senior Vice President Anthony Leigh at aleigh@hawks.huntingdon.edu by 5 p.m. Friday in order to request alternate housing.
Students, faculty, and staff are discouraged from unnecessary travel during this two-week interval.
