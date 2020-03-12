JSU student under investigation for coronavirus, school moving to online learning

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jacksonville State University student has been declared a Person Under Investigation for COVID-19.
This status means the student met the criteria for testing, but the test results are pending.
School leaders reported the student felt sick Sunday evening after returning from out-of-state. The student has been to three locations on campus since Sunday: the weight training area at Kennamer Hall, Stone Center classroom 125, and the Student Health Center.
All locations are being cleaned and sanitized.
JSU leaders say they will know more about the student’s medical status within the next 24-48 hours. While they wait, the student has been placed in self-isolation, and his roommates have been moved to an alternate location and put in self-quarantine.
As part of JSU’s social distancing plan, effective Friday, March 13, all JSU classes will begin to transition to online/distance education. Classes will not meet in-person.
The academic deans are working closely with faculty to determine continuity in course delivery.
All campus events have been cancelled, including student organization activities (both on campus and off) and external events hosted on campus until further notice.
