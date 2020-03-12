Man arrested on child sex crimes in Covington County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to several child sex crimes, according to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Blake Turman said a months-long investigation resulted in the arrest Wednesday of Joshua Lee, whom the sheriff said was traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act.
Details on the investigation were not immediately clear, but the sheriff said the probe showed how technology can be used to solicit a child and urged parents to be aware that children with cell phones can be preyed upon at any time.
Turman also urged parents to educate their children and monitor their cell phone use.
The case will be presented to the Covington County district attorney for pending prosecution.
Lee is being held at the Covington County Jail on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act.
