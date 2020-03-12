Montgomery city councilman holds first meeting of its kind

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Personal safety was on the mind of a few residents Wednesday night in midtown.
Residents living in and around the Hillwood neighborhood off Vaughn Road gathered to make suggestions on ways to reduce crime. The meeting was held at St. James Holt Crossing Baptist Church. That same neighborhood banded together and had 11 cameras installed by the FLOCK security company out of Atlanta. The cameras have only been in the ground for a couple of months.
“Nobody wants to be a victim of crime, and in 2020... we have to figure out what are the best ways to combat crime and to solve crimes, and so I am a proponent of technology and I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from those concerned about the implementation of technology, and those who are for it," said District 7 City Councilman Clay McInnis.
McInnis says Wednesday night’s meeting of this type with FLOCK officials was a first in the district.
