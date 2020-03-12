Montgomery Public Schools on ‘high alert’ with coronavirus threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools, more than 28,000 students and close to 4,000 employees.
“We’re on high alert,” said Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.
High alert but not in a panic mode, not by far. Moore says long before the coronavirus announced its nasty arrival in China, every school in the district gets a routine cleaning throughout the year which may explain why the system isn’t dealing with any major flu problems.
“Of course if a principal says to his or her own custodial staff at his or her own location, we’ve had some colds or flu going around in the classroom, then they make sure they do their wipe down,” said Moore.
In midtown, Derek Murry is the senior pastor at Saint James Holt Crossing Baptist Church, 90 members strong. Together, the congregation is relying on faith and hand sanitizer to keep the wicked virus away.
“That’s why we’re trying to make sure we do those precautionary measures right now. The washing of the hands, staying home if you’re sick,” said Murry.
“The good thing for us is next week we’re out on spring break for a week, so you know, having been in the school business for a while we know having a break with students not being in contact with each other is always helpful,” Moore said.
So far, so good; no reported cases in the church or the school district. Pastor Murry says he has no plans for now to cancel church activities including Sunday services.
