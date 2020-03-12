No arrests after gunfire hits business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says gunfire struck a business Tuesday evening.
According to MPD Capt. Regina Duckett, police responded to a business in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road around 7:15 p.m. After arriving, police were told by the owner that some unknown subjects fired a gun in the area and two rounds caused damage to the occupied business.
Duckett reports no one was injured in the incident.
No arrests have been made.
