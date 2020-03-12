St. James School to close Friday in preparation for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite there being no confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Alabama, preparations and precautionary measures continue in an effort to blank any possible exposure.
Thursday, Montgomery’s private St. James School announced it would close Friday to proactively address any potential cases of the virus at its facility.
“In light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., we are in a mode of preparedness and surveillance at Saint James,” the school said in a note sent to parents. “That means we are working now to have protocols in place to address any potential closings we may face.”
The school said it realizes it gave very short notice but added that if parents didn’t have any other options for childcare on Friday, it would have staff available for all age groups until 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.