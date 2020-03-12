St. James School to close Friday in preparation for coronavirus

St. James School (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 12, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:08 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite there being no confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Alabama, preparations and precautionary measures continue in an effort to blank any possible exposure.

Thursday, Montgomery’s private St. James School announced it would close Friday to proactively address any potential cases of the virus at its facility.

“In light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., we are in a mode of preparedness and surveillance at Saint James,” the school said in a note sent to parents. “That means we are working now to have protocols in place to address any potential closings we may face.”

The school said it realizes it gave very short notice but added that if parents didn’t have any other options for childcare on Friday, it would have staff available for all age groups until 11 a.m.

CDC is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that was first detected in China and which has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including in the United States.
Global efforts at this time are focused concurrently on lessening the spread and impact of this virus. The federal government is working closely with state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, as well as public health partners, to respond to this public health threat.
On January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concernexternal icon” (PHEIC).
