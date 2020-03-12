Troy shooting victim identified as burglary suspect

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department says the victim of a recent shooting was the suspect in a burglary.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr says police responded to a person shot on Pike Road 1177 near Pike County Road 1148 Wednesday afternoon. At the scene, Barr says officers found a man in his mid-20s who had been shot.
That man was initially treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital in Montgomery for further treatment.
After investigation, Barr says the victim shot was a suspect in a burglary that happened just minutes earlier in the area. Barr says the man was shot in the upper leg by the homeowner.
A backpack with firearms and other items taken during the burglary that belonged to the homeowner were recovered.
The suspect, identified as Ezedrick Dion Merritt, will be taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary upon his release from the hospital, Barr said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The homeowner will not be charged.
