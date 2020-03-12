Warm, mostly dry Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a mild start to our Friday eve... most of you are waking up and walking out the door to temperatures that are in the 60s. If where we were temperature wise right now was the forecasted high for the day, it would be a seasonable March afternoon; today, we will continue to warm up and it looks like our overall weather pattern keeps us above average now through next week!
There are a few very isolated showers on radar this morning, but the big bulk of that is off towards our north. While we can’t call it a completely dry day, the majority of central and south Alabama won’t deal with shower or storms today...
Because of that, a mix of sun and clouds is expected to warm us into the upper 70s and lower 80s easily by later on this afternoon. That’s a good 10-15° warmer than normal for March 12th!
By Friday, rain looks to return. Coverage is scattered at best, so again while we mention the chance of wet weather in the forecast, it doesn’t necessarily mean it pours on everyone. It’s actually the opposite... most won’t see any showers, but a few select spots could get a quick splash of rain.
More isolated to scattered showers are possible through the weekend and into next week.
Temperatures stay warm in the 70s and low 80s!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.