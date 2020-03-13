Above average warmth sticks around

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congrats: you made it to Friday! We are waking up to mild temperatures in the low and mid 60s statewide. Although not impacting everyone, patchy areas of fog could cause issues for your morning commute, so give yourself a few extra minutes when walking out the door. We’ve certainly had our fair share of foggy morning drives to work and school this week, and Friday will be no exception.
After that low-level cloud cover burns off, we are heading into an afternoon that looks and feels a lot like yesterday. Mixed sky to start, followed by some sunshine later on, Friday will likely be just like Thursday - but there is one exception...
Although it’s not widespread, we will be dealing with a few more showers today; scattered rain will be highest in coverage across the northern half of Alabama, so not everyone gets wet. While it doesn’t pours on everyone, those who do see any activity on radar could get a splash of rain... not day ruining, but enough to be impactful if caught out in it.
Isolated showers are possible through the weekend, but the best rain chance is Sunday versus Saturday! While Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days, both likely won’t see much rainfall at all since coverage is so hit and miss.
Scattered rain remains a possibility into next week... temperatures stay warm in the 70s and low 80s!
