AHSAA to shut down athletic events for two and a half weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First, it was announced that at the end of the workday next Wednesday, March 18, all public schools in the state will close for two and a half weeks. Now the Alabama High School Athletic Association will follow suit.
The AHSAA announced all athletic events “including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning” are suspended during the period that schools are closed.
The AHSAA says it will re-evaluate health conditions at the end of the two and half week period.
