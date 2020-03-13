AISA to suspend all sponsored activities due to coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following Alabama’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state Friday, the Alabama Independent School Association has taken action regarding how it will move forward with sponsored activities for the foreseeable future.
Friday, the AISA announced that effective Sunday, all sponsored academic and athletic activities will be suspended through April 5. Remaining scheduled accreditation visits will be postponed until this fall to allow for proper planning and coordination.
“Our actions have, and will continue to be, based on the advice of healthcare and disease specialists and as an association, it is our obligation to support the greater community in limiting the exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus. We are confident that our actions are in the best interest of the stakeholders we serve,” said AISA Executive Director Michael McClendon.
McClendon says this postponement could affect the state championships in some capacity. The state track meet in Gulf Shores is still on schedule as of now he says.
McClendon says schools intending to suspend all activities immediately should contact their opponents in a timely manner.
