Alabama runoff elections still on despite coronavirus case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the wake of numerous cancelations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus, one key event is still set to move forward: Alabama’s March 31 runoff elections.
Friday, Secretary of State John Merrill said the elections would continue on as planned. Merrill said his office has been in close communication with local election officials in each of the state’s 67 counties. Discussions have included preparation and preventative measures to make sure voters voters’ health and safety are maintained.
Merrill said he was confident in the Alabama Department of Public Health’s ability to monitor the virus’s spread and to treat any new cases that appeared.
Voters who don’t want to make a trip to the ballot box can file for an absentee ballot through March 26 that must be postmarked by March 30. To obtain one, you can call your local absentee election manager or download a copy from the secretary of state’s website.
