Churches cancel or modify services to prevent coronavirus spread

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wave of closures and postponements have been announced as Alabamians brace for any possible spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
Alabama confirmed its first case of the illness Friday and health officials have urged people to avoid mass gatherings.
Churches are among the places where large numbers of people gather, and some of the Montgomery area’s largest congregations are issuing guidance to their members.
Montgomery First Baptist Church says it is canceling all church services effective this Sunday. All regularly scheduled activities are canceled through March 22.
First Methodist Church of Montgomery is also suspending in-person worship services for the next two weeks (15th and 22nd) and is suspending all church meetings and activities for that time frame, as well.
Frazer Church said, as of Friday, plans still include holding church services and other activities for the foreseeable future as it uses precautions to reduce the risk of spreading disease. Those precautions include canceling greeting times, cleaning high contact surface areas, and waiting to collect offerings until services conclude instead of passing an offering plate.
Church of the Highlands campuses will also continue holding services at all locations while church leaders continue to assess the situation daily.
Many churches offer live online streaming of their services as an option for those seeking to worship from home.
There are a number of churches, so a full list of every house of worship’s policy is not possible. If your church is not listed, you should reach out to the individual ministry to determine their ongoing plans during the coronavirus outbreak.
