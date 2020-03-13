Citi Trends: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) _ Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $9.4 million.
The Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.
The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $211 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $16.5 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $781.9 million.
Citi Trends expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.
Citi Trends shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 40% in the last 12 months.
