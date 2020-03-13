Alabama confirms first case of coronavirus is in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama confirmed Friday its first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said a Montgomery County resident who traveled outside the state returned and was tested Thursday. The results of that test came back positive around 8 a.m. Friday.
ADPH would not provide any identifiable information on the person, including their age or gender, for privacy reasons, but State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the person has “chronic health problems.”
The ADPH said the person has been isolated at home since they started to feel unwell, though it wasn’t immediately clear when those symptoms began. The person remains under the care of their own physician and there’s no indication they are at a hospital.
ADPH says the testing turn around is between 24-72 hours. They have apparently received a number of tests over the last few days and expect to test around a dozen more on Friday.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this statement:
“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.
“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris released the following statement:
"The Alabama Department of Public Health has worked hard to prepare and has anticipated receiving a report of the first case of COVID-19 in an Alabama resident. We continue to recommend that people be prudent and encourage them to use proper hygiene behaviors such as handwashing, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if they have fever. As a precaution, it is suggested that any gatherings of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled.”
The confirmation means just a handful of states across the country remain free of any reported cases of the respiratory disease that has turned into a global pandemic.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said, effective immediately, all city-sponsored events at city facilities are canceled. That includes the SLE Rodeo where officers would be providing security. City and county services such as police, fire, and sanitation will continue as normal.
Reed said there is a concern that the healthcare system could be overwhelmed, so residents need to be proactive in order to slow down the rate of spread and to keep hospitals in operation. He is asking all institutions to look at their crowded events going forward and asking all citizens to limit contact with the public.
Baptist Health is implementing a new hospital visitor policy. Effective immediately, the following policies apply to Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital:
Visitors will be restricted if they:
- Exhibit any flu-like signs or symptoms
- Have travel internationally to areas outlined by the CDC as COVID-19 impacted areas
- Have spent time with someone who has traveled internationally and is symptomatic
- Have been exposed to COVID-19 or someone diagnosed with COVID-10
Jackson Hospital previously updated its policy to restrict visitors. Until further notice, it is instituting the following restrictions:
- Those experiencing a fever, cough, or respiratory symptoms are not permitted to visit
- Visitors must be at least 12. No one under that age will be allowed to visit.
- Those experiencing any of these symptoms will be required to enter through the hospital’s Emergency Department
- Those experiencing any of these symptoms should call before visiting the ER or any doctor’s office
- Visitors who are healthy should wash their hands before and after visiting
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the disease was first discovered in China and the World Health Organization declared it a “public health emergency of international concern” on Jan. 30. Just over a month later, as the disease spread to more than 100 countries, COVID-19 was deemed to be a pandemic on March 11.
As of Thursday, the CDC says there have been 1,215 reported cases in the United States with 36 deaths. At least 42 states and the District of Columbia are affected.
