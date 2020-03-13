First Presbyterian Church bell returned to its bell tower

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Not long after sunrise Friday morning, a church bell sat in a pick up waiting to come home, all 1,100 pounds of it.
Phil Borel refurbished it back in his shop in Louisiana.
“It’s one of the very few bells I’ve ever had to mount in split yoke because of its crown,” said Borel who owns Sound Control in Loreauville, La.
More than a year after the tornado destroyed First Presbyterian Church, it was up to crane operator Jason Dickinson to carefully lift the bell up and gently place it inside the new bell tower.
“The worst-case scenario would be the crane failed in some way,” said Dickinson.
Once the operations started, FPC Pastor Jonathan Yarboro thought of history, wondered what it was like to raise the very same bell on this very same spot 163 years ago.
“There were teams of mules with block and tackle and everything and I can’t imagine what that must have looked like,” said Yarboro.
Within 15 minutes Dickinson completed his mission, helped by those in the tower giving hand signals from the bell tower opening. 45 feet above the ground, the bell found its resting place again, anchored by its sheer weight and cheered down below by those who’ve waited so long for this moment.
“This literally puts chill bumps on you,” said Lynn Weldon, who is not a member of First Presbyterian but wanted to be on hand to witness the bell raising.
Now, the work is not fully completed. The next project is to put up the 25-foot spire. That job will be done in April.
Thirteen months after the storm the bell broke the silence which became the sweet sound of the church’s resurrection. No mules and wagons this time around, just the strong arm of a crane, the steady hands of Jason Dickinson and a heaping dose of faith.
“God is good! All the time," cheered Yarboro.
The bell itself is made of 80 percent bronze and 20 percent tin, according to Borel.
