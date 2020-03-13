Food for Thought 3/12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
High Scores
Tower Taproom (101 Tallapoosa St.): 99
Little Red Cupcakes (638 Hall St.): 99
Moe’s Southwest Grill (7028 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
Super Suppers Montgomery (8105 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Derk’s Filet & Vine (431 Cloverdale Rd.): 99
Chick-fil-A (2682 East Blvd.): 99
Mingles (726 Charlie Brassell Pl.): 99
Low Scores
La Costa (2195 East Blvd.): 78
Priority items: no sneeze guard on salsa bar; food in cooler at improper temperature; mold in ice machine/soda nozzles
Meraj Food Mart (3394 Norman Bridge Rd.): 86
Priority item: establishment had no required sanitizer
The Yu Bar & Grill (163 East Blvd.): 89
Priority item: moldy marinara sauce in cooler; establishment had no running water
