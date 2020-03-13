Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are advancing legislation that would dramatically overhaul a state law that makes it a crime for people to have sex without first disclosing they have HIV. Advocates say the change would be a milestone in the South, where stigma around the disease remains high. Georgia is among roughly 20 states that criminalize the failure to disclose HIV status before sex. The new bill would decriminalize that failure unless the person intends to infect someone and engages in a sex act that “has a significant risk of transmission." The legislation passed the state House Thursday and now goes to the state Senate.