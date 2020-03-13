Montgomery, Pike Road officials to hold news conference on coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county leaders will join Pike Road officials for a news conference Friday morning to discuss information about the coronavirus.
The news conference is set for 9:45 a.m. and will discuss ways for the community to better protect itself as well as what is being done in preparation for the respiratory virus.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Alabama remains clear of any confirmed cases of the respiratory virus. More than 40 states have confirmed cases, including all surrounding states.
Officials say they are diligently monitoring the epidemic and are in constant contact with the Center for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Here are some tips to protect yourself:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Call your doctor if you have:
- Fever of 101.5 or higher
- Unrelenting cough
- Shortness of breath
