Montgomery updates online portal for civic data

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has released an upgrade to Open Data Montgomery, an online catalog featuring interactive maps, graphs and datasets.
The update is a redesign of the website, which results in a “more approachable and user-friendly experience” when accessing data on anything from crime reports, fire response and demolitions to parking revenue, budgets and paving progress.
“Open Data Montgomery has been a one-stop-shop for everything anyone needs to know about city government,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “It fosters greater transparency, accountability and efficiency by keeping our residents informed on efforts to improve service and impact quality of life.”
Charisse Stokes, the executive director of TechMGM, said any citizen has the opportunity to pull from the data.
“Now that you can pull from it, you can export it essentially into an Excel file into a Word document, however you would like and now you can aggregate that data and use it for your purposes,” she said.
To explore Open Data Montgomery, visit this link.
