Reed: All city events, events in city facilities in Montgomery canceled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county leaders are taking several measures to try to limit the transmission of coronavirus.
Friday morning, state officials confirmed Alabama’s first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, is in Montgomery County.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the city has been preparing for the news of a case for weeks.
“In this community, we’re taking preventative measures, and that means public safety and public health, our number one goals,” Reed said.
Reed says all city-sponsored events or events at city facilities have been canceled. These events include the Montgomery Half-Marathon and the Southeastern Livestock Expo. City council meetings have also been canceled.
“It is better to be cautious and proactive than reactive,” Reed says.
The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre confirmed it was postponing all events until the City of Montgomery is comfortable with it reopening.
Montgomery Public Schools have also canceled all athletic events until further notice.
Reed says city services will continue as normal but access to city buildings may be limited. The public is encouraged to limit all non-essential contact and to contact offices by phone or use the city’s website.
Montgomery is working to establish a section on its website on the latest coronavirus developments.
Reed also says the city will be suspending travel for all city employees.
“We are taking these protective measures to avoid a crisis,” Reed said.
Montgomery County Commissioner Rhonda Walker echoed Reed’s statements, saying the county is also operating out of an abundance of caution.
County services will continue to be available, but the public is encouraged to use public online services as much as possible.
Walker says officials are constantly evaluating the situation and will do what is in the best of public interest.
Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone says like Montgomery, all town services will continue. Stone asks that residents limit contact with town buildings and to contact them through telephone or the town’s website first.
Also, all public facilities will be closed to events. Those events planned through public facilities should work to reschedule them for a later date.
Stone asks that residents be smart, safe and remain confident.
“We will all, prayerfully, take this one day at a time and make sure Alabama and our nation prevail.”
