Reed on coronavirus: ‘We’re keeping track of everything’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cities across the River Region are keeping a close eye on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Thursday evening, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke about what the city is doing as far as preparation.
“We’ve been in constant contact with our health partners as well as our city supervisors and directors about what’s happening at the city level. EMA agency has also been working with the county, as well as the town of Pike Road, on various issues and so where we are right now is we’re monitoring it," said Reed.
At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in the state after the Alabama Department of Public Health’s news conference Thursday evening. Reed still says the city is monitoring.
“We’re keeping track of everything. We don’t have any confirmed cases right now in the Montgomery area,” said Reed.
Reed says there will be a joint press conference Friday that will go into more detail.
