River Region citizens react to growing coronavirus news

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The time may very well be near when Alabamians will have to face the inevitable.
“At this time we still have no detected any cases around the state," said Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
The virus remains the talk in the River Region.
In Wetumpka, Dr. Rocky Lyons says he is prepared.
“Most doctors will have masks where we can bring you in or send you to the ER," said Lyons.
May Eason, for one, feels the fear and hysteria have gotten way out of control. She is not the least bit afraid.
“I think it’s a scare tactic. I don’t know why,” she said.
Either way, Harris made a recommendation.
“We think it would be wise to avoid a mass gathering of 500 or more people. We are not suggesting workplaces cancel work," he said.
But there is a warning. Don't be surprised.
“We continue to test, we fully expect in the coming days we will find cases,” said Harris.
And perhaps the overriding question everyone wants to know is: how much longer will the coronavirus hang around and remain a threat in Alabama?
“I would say a few months is a reasonable expectation,” said Harris.
Meantime, back in Wetumpka May Eason intends to live her life the only way she knows how; forward.. virus or not.
“The flu kills a lot more people,” said Eason.
Harris also suggested that if you can keep a distance of about 6 feet away from people, that makes it more difficult for the virus to transmit.
Harris also discouraged anyone from going to their local county health departments to be tested, because those facilities don’t have the ability to test and screen you. Instead, call your doctor.
