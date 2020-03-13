Trials, dockets suspended in Montgomery and some other counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Alabama’s courts are suspending jury trials or court dockets as a way of preventing the possible spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus.
Alabama confirmed its first case of the respiratory illness Friday.
The 19th Judicial Circuit, which covers Autauga, Elmore, and Chilton counties, will have court next week as planned but will limit them to defendants and their attorneys only.
Montgomery County, home of the 15th Judicial Circuit, will suspend trials for the weeks of March 30 and April 20. All other large dockets will be suspended between March 20 and April 20. For those in Montgomery, if you received a jury summons for March 30, you do not need to report to the courthouse.
Bullock County leaders have canceled cases for one week.
The suspensions are being made after Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker issued a memo Thursday to presiding judges in all 41 judicial circuits.
The memo authorizes the judges to postpone jury trials or large dockets scheduled for the next week as conditions warrant. Parker said the Alabama Supreme Court will revisit the issue on March 20.
