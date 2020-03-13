University of Montevallo extending spring break then moving classes online

University of Montevallo extending spring break then moving classes online
An entrance way to the University of Montevallo. Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff | March 13, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 12:57 PM

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo is extending its spring break and going online for classes this month.

President John W. Stewart III announced Friday that spring break will begin March 16 and last two weeks. It was originally scheduled the week of March 23.

Rather than students returning for classes March 30, classes will be taught online. Courses will continue online until at least April 10.

All campus events, including student organization activities, have been cancled.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.