USA Academy announces new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Ultimate Student Athletes Academy has found its new head football coach.
In an announcement on Twitter, the school says it is hiring former Park Crossing head coach CJ Harris.
WSFA 12 Sports Director Stephen Gunter reached out to Harris and Harris confirmed he has accepted the position at USA Academy.
The academy had announced former longtime Hoover head football coach Rush Propst as its inaugural head coach, but last month it was announced Propst would not serve as head coach.
Harris, aside from serving as head coach at Park Crossing last season, has also served as head coach at Sidney Lanier in recent years.
