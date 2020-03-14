Alabama nursing homes must temporarily stop visitations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All Alabama nursing homes are being told they must stop all visitations in the wake of COVID-19.
Guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ says nursing homes “should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only.” In addition, CMS directs nursing homes to cancel communal dining and group activities and actively screen residents and staff for respiratory symptoms.
Alabama nursing homes have been practicing protective protocols similar to the new CMS guidance for several days. These actions are imperative because nursing homes serve people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
“Protecting the health and well-being of those in our care at all times and the protection of the general public during this health-related emergency are our priority. We know this is a difficult time for our residents and their family members. Please know that nursing home staff are committed to helping families and residents communicate during this time. The Alabama Nursing Home Association respectfully asks for your patience, understanding and cooperation”, said Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer.
Six cases of COVID-19 were detected in Alabama on Friday.
