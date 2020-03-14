City of Prattville to pursue aerospace investments

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday morning it was announced the city of Prattville will get in the running to attract new businesses.
The city is looking to dip its toes into the world of aerospace investments.
The potential investment is due to a recent study that resulted in the city being named an “aero-ready community,” which means the Prattville-Autauga County area can now pursue such investments.
“Ultimately the certification means that well we know our strengths and it helps provided a strategy to be able to go out and actually recruit industry in the area,” said Prattville Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Director Woody Hydrick.
Hydrick says the study looked at assets of the community. Assets like infrastructure, job fields, location, transportation, and so forth.
“Through the study, determined that we have the economic underpannings to be able to support and grow the aerospace industry here in Prattville and Autauga County,” said Hydrick.
Hyrdick says this helps the city to be able to form a strategy and have the ability to recruit industry into the area.
Prattville is the first city in the state to receive such an honor.
