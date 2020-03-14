Creekwood Resources withdraws quarry applications to ADEM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of airing their grievances, City of Opelika officials and residents no longer have to worry about the possibility of a quarry being located just outside of the city. Creekwood Resources has withdrawn its permit and application to ADEM.
Creekwood Resources released the following statement:
“Based on comments from the residents of Lee County and the City of Opelika, and after honest and direct talks with Mayor Fuller and Commissioner Ham, it has become clear that the community concerns over the well-being of the Saugahatchee Watershed do and should take precedence over the continued pursuit of the granite quarry project currently under review by ADEM. Although we at Creekwood Resources are certain that there would be no impact on the watershed as a result of our proposed operation, the community’s fear of such an occurrence is indeed very real. As a result, and with the agreement of the Weyerhaeuser Company, Creekwood Resources, LLC has decided to communicate our desire ta ADEM to withdraw the permit applications associated with this proposed operation.”
The main concern for Opelika residents and officials was runoff from the quarry contaminating Saugahatchee Lake, Opelika’s primary source of drinking water. The proposed location for the quarry was also nearby many schools, prompting air quality concerns.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller says he’s glad Creekwood Resources officials saw how passionate the city was about preserving the watershed.
“They were caught somewhat by surprise at the amount of resistance and the number of people that opposed the quarry. I think there were over 2,000 letters written to ADEM opposing the quarry asking for a public hearing. Of course, ADEM did grant a public hearing for March 31. But then, I was encouraged last week, when ADEM notified us that the public hearing had been indefinitely postponed," Fuller said.
He said that the city is working to make sure that a quarry is never a possibility for this location.
“We are proceeding with annexation. We have two more weeks to run a legal ad before a local bill will be dropped in the Alabama legislature to not only annex 168 acres but about 1,200, almost 1,300 acres in that park, which is now rural Lee County will be annexed into the City of Opelika. If it passes the legislature and Governor Ivey signs into law, and we’re confident that that will happen that should eliminate this particular site from future consideration. So hopefully some mayor, city council, or group of citizens will not have to fight this battle again in 20 years,” Fuller says.
