Creekwood Resources withdraws quarry applications to ADEM

“Based on comments from the residents of Lee County and the City of Opelika, and after honest and direct talks with Mayor Fuller and Commissioner Ham, it has become clear that the community concerns over the well-being of the Saugahatchee Watershed do and should take precedence over the continued pursuit of the granite quarry project currently under review by ADEM. Although we at Creekwood Resources are certain that there would be no impact on the watershed as a result of our proposed operation, the community’s fear of such an occurrence is indeed very real. As a result, and with the agreement of the Weyerhaeuser Company, Creekwood Resources, LLC has decided to communicate our desire ta ADEM to withdraw the permit applications associated with this proposed operation.”