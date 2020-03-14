Food Bank of East Alabama to offer free meals while schools are closed

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Food Bank Association is working with the Alabama State Department of Education to offer food access for children while school districts are closed.
The Alabama State Department of Education applied for a waiver from the USDA to allow schools and summer feeding sites to provide meals during this crisis.
This waiver would allow school and community based sites to operate meal services through the summer meals program while school districts are closed. The school would work out how to distribute the bags of food for the students to take home or designate possible pick-up locations.
The Alabama Food Banks are working with their existing partners and donors to have more food available in case there is a large influx of people in need.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.