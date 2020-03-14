How telehealth can help reduce transmission of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency, he said it is important to lean on telehealth to reduce our risk of transmitting COVID-19. The service allows you to virtually “see” a doctor instead of going into the office.
You can connect with licensed doctors via telephone, video message or many other forms offered by the particular service.
Doctors connect with patients virtually by assessing symptoms through questions. If COVID-19 is suspected, Doctors will get you the help you need the same way they would in-person. Fortunately, by using this method you are likely already at home and not spreading the disease further.
There are many telehealth companies at your disposal.
Dr. Tim Howard has worked in the telehealth industry for years. He says the 24/7 service is good for anyone and available through most insurance plans.
“It depends on the service. Some services you have to have like a dental or vision benefit, you would have a telehealth benefit," explained Howard. "Then, one of the companies that provides that would take care of you through that.”
The telehealth industry has slowly grown, but now it appears full-steam ahead.
One of the companies, Teladoc, reports a 50 percent increase in virtual medical visits within the past week.
A good practice, according to medical professionals, is to consult a telehealth doctor or call your primary care physician before heading into the office if you think you’re sick.
Check with your insurance company for telehealth availability.
