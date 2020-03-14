Local hospital says it has patient with coronavirus, prepares for more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At this time, Baptist Medical Center East says it has one patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus. The Alabama Department of Health confirmed the first positive test result for COVID-19 coronavirus was in Montgomery County at a press conference Friday.
Friday night, the ADPH confirmed six cases of the coronavirus in the state of Alabama. The one case from Montgomery County was confirmed to be a civilian employee who workes at Maxwell-Gunner Air Force Base.
According to Baptist Medical Center East, they have had a handful of patients come to the hospital with symptoms but only one of those cases has tested positive for the coronavirus and continues to remain in their care.
Baptist wants to make it clear that they have taken extreme precautions to ensure the safety of every patient who has entered their facility during the course of this news.
“Our patient at Baptist East that has been confirmed with COVID-19 has been in isolation since arrival. That greatly minimizes any risk to visitors or any other patients who have been in our facility and likely discharged during this time. Very minimal risk to their exposure based on the processes we have in place,” said Chief Executive Officer Baptist Medical Center East Jeff Rains.
A list of all of the people the patient has come in contact with has also been collected and been given to ADPH. Baptist says the patient who tested positive was never sitting in a waiting room with other patients at any point. They were isolated and brought in through a different area of the hospital after speculations that they may have the virus. The patient was screened at Baptist, and their results were sent to ADPH to be confirmed.
“The testing can be collected here at Baptist, but we do not provide the test on-site,” said Baptist Medical East Dr. Vivian Hamlett. “Currently that’s available at the health department. And I understand that some private laboratories are now able to provide the testing. But we collect it here at Baptist, but cannot perform the the test here.”
In preparation for the influx of new coronavirus patients, the hospital has implemented a dedicated number of negative pressure isolation rooms.
“We would utilize those isolation rooms to the fullest of our extent,” said Rains. “Once those rooms are at max capacity, or depending on the type of patient, the type of care that’s needed, we do have the ability to bring in negative pressure HEPA filter filtration systems, we can use additional rooms as needed we do have those available on site as well.”
They also have stocked up on ventilators.
“We have plenty of ventilators within our system across our three facilities we can use as needed and have actually placed orders for rentals and additional ventilators if we should come to that as well,” said Rains.
Baptist Health team members say they are fully prepared to continue proving excellent care to their patients.
“This is new ground in terms of this particular virus, this is not new ground in health care,” said Rains. “We will care for our patients with this condition just like we would anyone else who has symptoms.”
For the time being, Baptist Health is implementing a new hospital visitor policy. Effective immediately, the following policies apply to Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital:
Visitors will be restricted if they:
- Exhibit any flu-like signs or symptoms
- Have travel internationally to areas outlined by the CDC as COVID-19 impacted areas
- Have spent time with someone who has traveled internationally and is symptomatic
- Have been exposed to COVID-19 or someone diagnosed with COVID-10
Baptist Medical Center East is not disclosing any information about the patient right now, but does what to let everyone know that the patient is improving day by day. They say after the patient is released they will remain in quarantine at home.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.