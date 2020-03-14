Mayor Reed declares local State of Emergency due to coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following national and state declarations, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has declared a local State of Emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday morning, Alabama’s first case of the coronavirus was confirmed to have been found in Montgomery County.
Friday afternoon, US President Donald Trump declared a national State of Emergency due to the virus. Friday evening during a news conference Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency. At the same news conference, state health officials confirmed Alabama’s second case of the coronavirus.
The City of Montgomery says Mayor Reed’s declaration is “a matter of practice to ensure we are in line for financial assistance - just like other Alabama cities - as we move forward to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”
At this time, there are six total confirmed cases in the state.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.