Montgomery Academy names new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Academy Eagles have found their replacement for former head coach Gary Nelson.
Former Lee-Scott Academy head football coach Robert Johnson has been named as the new head coach of the Eagles.
Johnson is familiar with the school as he was a member of the 1987 state championship football team, and Class of 1988 graduate. Montgomery Academy is also where Johnson began his coaching career back in 1991. He served as an assistant coach on the football, basketball and baseball teams until 1995.
His coaching career carried him around the state. From Montgomery Academy, he went to Saint James, Carroll High School, Pike County High School, Tuscaloosa Academy, and Lee-Scott Academy.
Johnson will also serve as the school’s athletic director.
