Montgomery theft suspect sought
CrimeStoppers looking for theft suspect (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Jordyn Elston | March 14, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 12:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

The crime happened back on Feb. 10 in the 6000 block of Atlanta Highway. Investigators say a wallet containing two debit cards and $200.00 in cash was stolen.

Now, police need your help identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a $5,000 cash reward.

