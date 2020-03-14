Montgomery theft suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect.
The crime happened back on Feb. 10 in the 6000 block of Atlanta Highway. Investigators say a wallet containing two debit cards and $200.00 in cash was stolen.
Now, police need your help identifying the suspect.
If you have any information, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a $5,000 cash reward.
