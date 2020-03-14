Phenix City police investigating multiple overnight shootings that left one man dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple shootings overnight are leading police to investigate two separate incidents.
Phenix City police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at a large party.
Officers responded to the 30 block of Abercrombie Rd. in Phenix City at approximately 4:35 a.m. on Mar. 14 to find 27-year-old Keon Dontavious Simmons, who had been shot and killed.
Officers say that multiple people were present at the time of the shooting.
Just twenty prior to be called to that shooting, officers responded to another shooting on 4th St. South at 4:15 a.m.
Officers on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment where he is currently listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no words on any suspects at this time.
Police say it is unknown at this time if the shootings are related.
Anyone with information on these shootings are asked to contact PCPD at 334-448-2822.
