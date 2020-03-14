Woman arrested after ambulance stolen in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance Friday morning.
Enterprise police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Justina Denise McNeal.
The investigation started around 6:15 a.m. when police responded to Medical Center Enterprise on reports of a stolen ambulance. Officers found the vehicle and McNeal a short time later in the 100 block of Loftin Street.
McNeal is being held at the Coffee County Jail on a charge of with first-degree theft of property and criminal mischief. Bond is set at $10,000.
