ADPH: 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Sunday afternoon, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state of Alabama has risen to 13, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH has updated its website to show Jefferson County now has seven cases. There was one case confirmed to be from out of the state, but that case is no longer listed on the ADPH website. Arrol Sheehan with ADPH said the out-of-state case has been removed because states do not include residents of other states in their counts (for all diseases, not just COVID-19). ADPH has contacted the health department in the appropriate state and that state is now counting its resident, who has returned there.
The new numbers for the locations are:
- Baldwin County - 1 case
- Elmore County - 1 case
- Jefferson County - 7 cases
- Limestone County - 1 case
- Montgomery County - 1 case
- Tuscaloosa County - 2 cases
State health officials confirmed the state’s first positive test came from Montgomery County. Friday evening, the ADPH said six total cases had been confirmed in the state.
Saturday, the ADPH opened a call center for those who have questions about testing and how to connect to providers. The number to call is 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
The ADPH still confirms zero deaths as a result of the coronavirus at this time.
