ADPH: 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Saturday night, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state of Alabama has risen to 12, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH has updated its website to show new cases have shown up in Baldwin County, Jefferson County, and Tuscaloosa County. There is still one case confirmed to be from out of town. The new numbers for the locations are:
- Baldwin County - 1 case
- Elmore County - 1 case
- Jefferson County - 5 cases (up from 1 case Friday)
- Limestone County - 1 case
- Montgomery County - 1 case
- Tuscaloosa County - 2 cases (up from 1 case Friday)
- Out of State - 1 case
State health officials confirmed the state’s first positive test came from Montgomery County. Friday evening, the ADPH said six total cases had been confirmed in the state.
The ADPH reports 28 “unique patients” have been tested at this time.
Saturday, the ADPH opened a call center for those who have questions about testing and how to connect to providers. The number to call is 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
The ADPH still confirms zero deaths as a result of the coronavirus at this time.
