ASF to suspend shows after Sunday’s matinee performances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival made a big announcement regarding its future involving upcoming shows and performances.
Due to the recent activity involving the coronavirus, including 12 cases confirmed as of Saturday, the ASF will suspend upcoming shows in the interest of the public’s safety due to the novel coronavirus.
Following Sunday’s matinee performances, the ASF plans to suspend performances that will affect several activities, performances and productions.
These include cancelations of:
- Spring Break Camp (March 16-20)
- Alabama Story (March 19-22)
- Ruby (March 19-22)
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the Shakespeare Garden (March 25-28)
- The Comedy of Errors (April 16-26)
And postponements of:
- Stages (March 27-29)
- Special events and tours
ASF says it will continue to update patrons and ticket buyers. ASF also asks its patrons not to visit the box office in person to make ticket changes. They should instead contact the ASF Box Office between noon and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 334-271-5353 or at BoxOffice@asf.net to request a credit for a future performance, request a refund, or make a tax-deductible gift of their current ticket value.
