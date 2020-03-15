ASF to suspend shows after Sunday’s matinee performances

ASF says it will continue to update patrons and ticket buyers. ASF also asks its patrons not to visit the box office in person to make ticket changes. They should instead contact the ASF Box Office between noon and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 334-271-5353 or at BoxOffice@asf.net to request a credit for a future performance, request a refund, or make a tax-deductible gift of their current ticket value.