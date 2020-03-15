Children’s of Alabama implementing new visitation restrictions

By WBRC Staff | March 15, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 5:54 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following are new guidelines implemented by Children’s of Alabama:

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Children’s of Alabama will implement the following visitation restrictions to protect patients, staff, visitors and the community from the potential spread of illness.

For inpatients:

  • Visitors are limited to two (2) parents/caregivers at this time.
  • No other visitors, including siblings, will be allowed.
  • Please do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion or sore throat.

For scheduled surgery patients and outpatient clinic appointments:

  • Two (2) parents/caregivers are allowed to bring the child.
  • No other visitors, including siblings, will be allowed.
  • If your child is ill, please call the clinic before arrival for additional instructions.

For more information, visit www.childrensal.org/coronavirus.

