Children’s of Alabama implementing new visitation restrictions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following are new guidelines implemented by Children’s of Alabama:
Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Children’s of Alabama will implement the following visitation restrictions to protect patients, staff, visitors and the community from the potential spread of illness.
For inpatients:
- Visitors are limited to two (2) parents/caregivers at this time.
- No other visitors, including siblings, will be allowed.
- Please do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion or sore throat.
For scheduled surgery patients and outpatient clinic appointments:
- Two (2) parents/caregivers are allowed to bring the child.
- No other visitors, including siblings, will be allowed.
- If your child is ill, please call the clinic before arrival for additional instructions.
For more information, visit www.childrensal.org/coronavirus.
