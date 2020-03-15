City of Selma taking proactive measures in response to coronavirus

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma says it is taking proactive measures after Gov. Kay Ivey used a state of emergency for Alabama in response to the coronavirus.
According to Selma Mayor Darrio Melton, the city has taken measures to protect citizens safety and help limit the spread of the respiratory virus.
Melton said while city services will continue as normal, access to city buildings may be limited. The public is encouraged to use public online services and to contact departments by telephone.
Melton also said the city is requesting city council set aside $1 million for potential issues that may arise from COVID-19.
Along with this, the city also asked the Selma Water and Sewage Board to halt all disconnection of water services for customers over the next 60 days. They are also requesting that all utility companies halt the disconnection of service for the next 30 to 60 days for gas, electricity, phone and internet services and that landlords halt evictions for the next 60 days.
Here are the other proactive and preventative measures the city is taking:
- All travel for city employees will be suspended for the next 60 days
- The city is examining sick leave and telework policies
- Preparing with staffing contingency plans for absenteeism
- Closing all public facilities to events. (Pre-scheduled events should work with Public Building Department to reschedule events for a later date.
- Postponing all parks and recreation activities
“Each of us play a role in keeping our city healthy. Please continue to implement safe hygiene practices,” Melton added.
As of Saturday night, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state of Alabama had risen to 12, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
