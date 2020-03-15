COVD-19 leads to visitor restrictions at EAMC

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 concerns have prompted East Alabama Medical Center officials to implement visitor restrictions to protect patients and residents, as well as staff and physicians. EAMC officials began screening all visitors on Friday.
EAMC officials have blocked the lobby and staffed it with a security guard. When visitors enter, they will be asked for their driver’s license and then screened for fever and asked questions regarding any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Each EAMC patient is allowed one consistent visitor during their stay (swapping out of visitors is not allowed), and EAMC officials recommend that the person be younger than age 65.
This applies to inpatients—patients who are in the hospital—as well as to patients being treated in the Emergency Department and patients who are having surgery or an elective procedure at either EAMC or EAMC-Lanier. These restrictions also apply to patients being treated at the Spencer Cancer Center.
Visitation time has also been shortened to 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. at EAMC and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at EAMC-Lanier.
Visitors are not allowed at the EAMC Skilled Nursing Facility, at the EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home and at the Oak Park Nursing Home.
Independent living residents at Oak Park are allowed to have limited visitors, but visitors must enter through the independent living entrance. Other visitors, including clergy members, will not be permitted. Exceptions may be granted in certain extreme situations, but routine visits will not be allowed.
These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
