I-85 southbound closed at Exit 16 after fatal crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound near exit 16 Sunday morning.
According to Trooper Michael Carswell with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near mile marker 14.
The closed area is between Chantilly and the outer loop.
Carswell says the five-vehicle crash has closed the roadway. Troopers on the scene are working to reroute traffic around the area.
Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays and need to consider taking an alternate route.
