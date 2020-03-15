1 killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Casey Road, about seven miles north-west of Georgiana, on Saturday night.
According to Sergeant Michael Simmons with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Peter Wayne Morgan, 39, was killed when his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and overturned. Morgan was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
