Montgomery officials activate Emergency Operations Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials have activated the Montgomery City/County Emergency Operations Center in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced the activation of the center Sunday afternoon. The center is the emergency response hub of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency. Representatives will be present to deploy resources to the public as needed.
“We want to be overprepared relating to this issue that is facing not only Montgomery, the River Region and the state of Alabama, but our entire nation,” Reed said in a video statement on the city’s Facebook page.
The center will operate 24 hours a day until further notice.
